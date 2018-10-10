I Transformed Into SZA —& I Have Major Respect For Her Glam Squad

Solána Rowe, a.k.a. SZA, hasn't been on the mainstream music scene for too long — her acclaimed debut album Ctrl only dropped in 2017 — but she was dropping EPs way before we were singing along to "Broken Clocks." Coming up through the festival scene, the singer has proven her musical talent and cemented her status as a style and beauty maven. From on-stage performances to star-studded events like the Met Gala, SZA doesn't shy away from exciting looks, like slime-green wigs and glossy lids. (She did work in Sephora before she became a star, so she's got all the skills.)
We recreated three of her most iconic looks on a true SZA fan. And there was no holding back — freckles were drawn, wigs were laid, and crowns were worn. Because if you're going to channel SZA, you've got to play up every detail, down to the signature mole on her lip. Watch the video above to see one of our Refinery29 staffers transform. You never know, it might get you inspired for Halloween.
