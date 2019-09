Awesomely Terrible Horror Movies That Are So Bad They're Good

The best worst horror movies make these “awesomely terrible” lists for a good number of reasons, not least of all because many of them involve plots that are so implausible as to be laughable (see: Jaws 3-D or Wicker Man, starring Nicholas Cage). Others feature so many horror movie tropes and predictable dialogue that the movie itself is hardly worth watching — though that doesn’t stop horror fanatics looking for an easy, enjoyable way to spend Halloween every year. Think Paris Hilton in 2005’s House of Wax. Or 1994’s Hellbound, starring Chuck Norris as a demon-battling cop named Frank Shatter. You can’t make this stuff up.