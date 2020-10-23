We are heading toward the final days of October which means it is the perfect time to add some new scary flicks to your queue. One option is the recently released Hulu new horror comedy Bad Hair. While you watch, keep your eyes peeled for the endless celebrity cameos that are practically as frequent as the hair-raising (and hair filled) jump scares.
Bad Hair, directed, produced, and written by Justin Simien (Dear White People), follows Anna Bludso (Elle Lorraine), who works at a music video television network called Culture. Despite her great ideas and hard work ethic, Anna is overlooked in her office because her natural hair does not match the mainstream look required to be on television. To jump start her career, she decides to get a weave, which causes deadly consequences. But there are some treats along the way: The movie, which is set in 1989, takes every opportunity to put well-known actors, comedians, and singers in patterned jumpsuits, giant hoop earrings, and wacky '80s hair styles.
There is a cameo in almost every scene, but you might not pick up on all of them if you are (understandably) shielding your eyes and fearing what comes next. So you don’t miss any, check out which of your favorite celebrities have traveled back to the ‘80s to deliver thrills and laughs in Bad Hair.