The Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision Proves How Little America Cares To Protect Black Women

Five years ago, we began #SayingHerName ; but it was 58 years ago that Malcolm X declared with pertinence that the most disrespected person in America was the Black woman, the most unprotected person in America was the Black woman, and the most neglected person in America was the Black woman. And while it feels trite to point to a moment so pivotal that most could never forget it, it also feels negligent not to revisit it during the tumultuous times we’re in. Because in addition to the death and devastation brought upon thousands globally amid the COVID-19 pandemic, if there’s one thing that 2020 has shown us, it’s that not much as changed at all: amid society, amid the “justice” system, the conservation of Black women’s lives remains to be seen at large.