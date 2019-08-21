To prevent your weave from shedding while you wear it, some retailers also recommend sealing the wefts before you install. "To seal the wefts, you can use a glue adhesive or sealant from the beauty supply store to prevent the hair from shedding," says Bennett. "You can apply the sealant to the weft only and let it dry overnight." I did not seal my wefts beforehand and didn't experience significant shedding while my hair was installed. But it probably would have been a good idea to shampoo the wefts before I put them in, so I'll be noting that for next time.