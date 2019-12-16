Hair Discrimination Is Still Legal in 48 States. Here’s How It Ends.

“I have spent time, like real time, with my little ones trying to make one of my daughters feel comfortable with her hair,” Rhimes tells Refinery29. “I feel like that must have come from hearing, ‘Why doesn’t your hair look like your sister’s hair?’ She’s seven. That’s a really early age to feel uncomfortable with the way you look, and she’s a beautiful girl. The idea that she would feel bad about the way she looks is horrifying to me.”