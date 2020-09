The Black Maternal Mortality Crisis Deserves Radical Solutions

To do their work effectively, midwives and doulas must be paid well, properly reimbursed by insurance and Medicaid, and treated as legitimate by the medical community, which is not always the case. Due to COVID-19, for example, many hospitals restricted visitors during the worst of the pandemic. In some cases, only one support person could be present during delivery; in other cases none were allowed at all . Doulas were not granted an exemption, leaving people to choose between having their partner or their advocate, the person who is oftentimes critical to their survival, with them.