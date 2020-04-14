What A Midwife Wants You To Know About Delivering Babies During A Pandemic

If this pandemic continues beyond a few months and people are interested in a home birth — because we're really the only people who can offer them safely — we might not be able to meet that demand. At the same time, we don't know what’s coming. We could not be able to even offer home births, whether it's because we don't have enough midwives or if it's just a recommendation from hospitals [not to]. Right now, they're a little bit weary of midwives coming into the hospital knowing that we've been in and out of clients' homes. Also, if we find that more of our clients have tested positive for COVID-19, the guidelines say that there would be transfer of care to an ob/gyn team.