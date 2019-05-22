Kamala Harris Reintroduces Maternal Mortality Bill, Aiming To Prevent Healthcare Bias Against Black Women

Monifa Bandele, senior vice president and head of maternal justice campaigns at MomsRising, highlighted how crucial it is for healthcare professionals to receive trainings against racial bias and for legislation to incentivize these steps. "As we continue to see women’s access to healthcare come under attack, it’s more important than ever to elevate the voices of those most impacted — Black women. When it comes to maternal health, Black women are three to four times more likely than white women to die from pregnancy-related complications, largely due to implicit bias and racism in our healthcare system,” she told Refinery29.