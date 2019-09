Cory Booker & Ayanna Pressley Unveil Bill To Keep Black Women From Dying In Childbirth

The issues of maternal morbidity and mortality have been brought to the forefront because of the tireless work of activists, such as the members of the Black Mamas Matter Alliance, but also because of women in positions of power such as Serena Williams speaking up. Last year, Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Kamala Harris introduced legislation with the intent of targeting hospital negligence and fixing the racial disparity in care. The bills, called Modernizing Obstetric Medicine Standards (MOMS) and Maternal Care Access and Reducing Emergencies (CARE), complemented each other. Another bill, the Mothers and Offspring Mortality and Morbidity Awareness (MOMMA’s) Act, was introduced by Rep. Robin Kelly, Sen. Dick Durbin, and Sen. Tammy Duckworth in March. Last month, Reps. Lauren Underwood and Alma Adams launched the Black Maternal Health Caucus in the U.S. House. ( Pressley is also one of the founding members.) And at an event in late April, Sen. Elizabeth Warren unveiled a plan to address this crisis as part of her 2020 presidential platform.