Many Gillistans say that this early on, they are open to some of the other Democratic candidates, most often citing Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren . But for the hardcore ones, their candidate tops the list: Kirsten Elizabeth Gillibrand née Rutnik, a former representative from upstate New York who took over Hillary Clinton’s Senate seat when she became Secretary of State, is the shining beacon of light who will, as she herself said in front of Trump International, “defeat the darkness” now enveloping our nation. She’s made fighting Trump the central core of her message, and she has the chops needed to take on powerful men, having stood up for sexual assault victims when it wasn’t politically expedient, most notably Al Franken, for which she has taken undue amounts of flak. (In fact, Gillibrand reintroduced legislation to combat sexual assault on college campuses on Tuesday.) Gillistans believe she is the one to take on Donald Trump — the only thing that, at the end of the day, truly matters for Democrats in 2020.