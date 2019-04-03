Many women say they also support Beto because of his record on immigration and support of Latinx communities. "I had the opportunity to meet Beto twice, and during my last meeting with him, I spoke of my father to him," Anna Olvera, 41, from San Antonio, TX, tells Refinery29. "My dad came as an undocumented immigrant from Mexico. ... My father endured racism as he worked exceedingly hard to better himself, sometimes working two full-time jobs for years. Today, my dad is a successful business owner alongside my mother. Beto listened to me with such empathy and care that I had tears in my eyes. He was so moved by my dad’s story. He held onto my hand as his assistant tried to rush me away, but never did he let go of my hand or turn his attention away from me, away from my dad’s story."