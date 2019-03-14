It stings that in spite of his comparable lack of experience or detailed proposals (or maybe, because of these things?), O'Rourke is already getting the rockstar treatment. (There may not be an issue section on his website, but there's already a ton of merch for sale.) The VF profile is loaded with the freedom and poetry distinct to being a man, a luxury women running for office aren't afforded. Men are allowed to "just feel" that they're going to win, as O'Rourke declares. The writer even suggests that O'Rourke could be "destined" for the presidency: "He has an aura." It's worth it to do a mental exercise and try to imagine whether a woman could get away with O'Rourke's hubris.