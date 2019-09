After Parkland & Sandy Hook Suicides, The Senate Is Making A Move On Gun Reform

Despite the widespread public pressure and enthusiasm, Republicans on the Judiciary Committee were noncommittal about any federal gun bills, voicing concerns about constitutional rights and due process. Graham said he prefers leaving red-flag laws up to the states. "I think passing a federal law is probably beyond what the market will bear," he said in his opening remarks, adding that the federal government could instead incentivize states to pass gun bills. "I think that's the best way, at least initially, to solve this problem," he said. Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the biggest recipients of NRA (National Rifle Association) money in the Senate, said red-flag laws could be "part of the solution," but that it's important to consider constitutional rights. (In a brief interview with Refinery29 outside of the hearing room, he expressed hesitation about voting for a federal red-flag bill and said it "depends.") The NRA has not supported any red-flag laws on the state level because of due process concerns. Experts from Everytown have found that red-flag laws have "robust" due-process protections