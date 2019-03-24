On The Anniversary Of March For Our Lives, A Second Parkland Student Dies By Suicide

One year after March for Our Lives and only a week since recent graduate and Parkland shooting survivor Sydney Aiello died by suicide, another Marjory Stonemen Douglas High School has passed away.
His name has not been released, but he was a current student, police spokesman Tyler Reik confirms. Miami Herald and HuffPost both report that the student was a Parkland survivor, but Reik could not confirm that information to Refinery29. Police are calling his death an apparent suicide.
March for Our Lives organizer and Parkland survivor David Hogg tweeted in response to the news. "How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything? Rip 17+2," he wrote.
How many more kids have to be taken from us as a result of suicide for the government / school district to do anything?— David Hogg (@davidhogg111) March 24, 2019
Rip 17+2 ??
Fellow student Natasha Martinez, a senior at the school, tweeted as well, simply writing "19" with a series of broken heart emojis.
Kenneth Preston, a student journalist in Broward County, tweeted about the loss of three students: one in the Parkland shooting, a survivor one year a year later, and now this student. "One day after we attended Sydney's burial, a 2nd Stoneman Douglas survivor has taken his life. School board, it's time to provide the help and services you've neglected to provide for a year! It makes me angry how incredibly preventable this was," Preston tweeted.
ONE DAY after we attended Sydney’s burial, a 2nd Stoneman Douglas survivor has taken his life.— Kenneth Preston (@kennethrpreston) March 24, 2019
School Board, it’s time to provide the help and services you’ve neglected to provide FOR A YEAR!
It makes me angry how incredibly preventable this was. https://t.co/uy3DfNlVkB
Sofie Whitney, a former student at the school, tweeted her shock over the news.
Two former Marjory Stoneman Douglas students who survived the February 2018 shooting shared their thoughts on Twitter about how they believe the school did not adequately address the shooting or the support needed by its survivors.
Throw back to when my teacher told me to put my grief in a box to finish my paper. https://t.co/i4Iw8zq4wo— Kyra Parrow (@longlivekcx) March 24, 2019
The investigation into his death is ongoing.
If you are thinking about suicide, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or the Suicide Crisis Line at 1-800-784-2433.
