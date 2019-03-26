After Parkland & Sandy Hook Suicides, The US Senate Is Making A Move On Gun Reform

Despite the public pressure and enthusiasm, Republicans on the committee were non-committal about the idea of any federal gun bills, voicing concerns about individual constitutional rights and due process rights. Graham said he prefers leaving it up to the states. "I think passing a federal law is probably beyond what the market will bear," he said in his opening remarks, adding that the federal government could instead incentivise states to pass gun bills. "I think that's the best way at least initially to solve this problem," he said. Sen. Ted Cruz, one of the biggest recipients of NRA money in the Senate, said red-flag laws could be "part of the solution," but that it's important to consider constitutional rights. (In a brief interview with Refinery29 outside in the Senate hallway, he expressed hesitation about voting for a federal red-flag bill and said it "depends.") The NRA has not supported any red-flag laws on the state level because of due process concerns. Experts from Everytown for Gun Safety say red-flag laws have plenty of due process protections.