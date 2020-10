Evil Eye Is More Than A Psychological Thriller — It’s A Cultural Moment

To build her Evil Eye world (as well as the other universes she created in other works like A Nice Indian Boy House of Joy , and Dhaba on Devon Avenue ), Shekar relied on the concepts that were familiar to her — aunties worrying over the futures of their children, kids bristling against the traditional antics of their parents, and the evil eye protecting them all from the bad energy being directed their way. From Pallavi and Usha's frequent long distance calls to Usha's dutiful prayers at the personal altar in her family home, Shekar constructed a scenario based on her lived experience as an Indian woman, an experience that immediately attracted each member of her cast because it's so rarely depicted in the mainstream.