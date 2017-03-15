Jordan Peele's horror film Get Out already had the honor of premiering to a 100% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (The film currently has a 99% fresh rating, thanks to one negative piece from the National Review.)
Now, Peele has earned another distinction for his work. Get Out has brought in more than $110 million in box-office sales. That makes Peele the first Black writer-director to create a debut feature film that's earned more than $100 million at the box office.
Peele addressed the news on Twitter, posting a humble response to the honor. "First of many," he tweeted. "Meaning I won't be the last."
As BlackFilm explains, Get Out isn't the first debut movie from a Black director that's earned more than $100 million at the box office. But Peele also wrote the screenplay for the film, which makes it a record breaker for Black writer-directors. Some of the other films from Black directors that have passed the $100 million threshold include Straight Outta Compton, Scary Movie, and Lee Daniels' The Butler.
Get Out is resonating with viewers for a variety of reasons; it's an excellent film. (If you haven't seen it yet, you definitely should!) The psychological thriller explores racism in America, and it will (and should) make audiences uncomfortable. And, without spoiling the ending, the way it portrayed its lead white woman was spot-on.
If you've already seen Get Out, BuzzFeed has an awesome list of things you might not have noticed when watching the movie the first time around. It's clear that Peele and the crew paid a lot of attention to detail when creating the film, and it more than deserves the accolades it's received.
We can't wait to see other Black writer-directors enjoy the same success Peele did with Get Out. Hopefully, as Peele said in his tweet, he'll be the first of many to earn the distinction.
