Chance The Rapper Bought Out Every Showing Of Get Out At A Local Theater Today

By now, you've probably heard about Jordan Peele's directorial debut, Get Out. The much-buzzed about "horror" story takes on racism with a thrilling satirical flare, and it's making waves around the U.S.
Chance the Rapper is also a fan. In fact the grammy-winning musician enjoyed the film so much that he bought out a theater in Chicago on Sunday, giving moviegoers the opportunity to see it for free.
I bought all the tickets to #GetOut at Chatham Theatre on 87th Just pull up with ID and enjoy the movie.— Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 26, 2017
Considering the film's success, it's hard to believe Peele, mostly known for his time on MADTv and his hit sketch comedy show, Key and Peele, initially wrote the film without the intention of getting it made.
"Part of being black in this country, or being a minority in this country, is about feeling like we’re perceiving things that we’re told we’re not perceiving,” said Peele in an interview with the L.A. Times. “It’s a state of mind. It’s a piece of the condition of being African American, certainly, that people may not know. They may not realize the toll that it does take — even if the toll is making us doubt ourselves."
Sundance support and buzz from critics also thrusted the film into the spotlight. It even scored a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Manohla Dargis of the New York Times, gave it a solid review saying, Peele "knows how to make shadowy streets into menacing ones and turn silences into warnings from the abyss. His greatest stroke in “Get Out,” though, is to have hitched these genre elements to an evil that isn’t obscured by a hockey mask, but instead throws open its arms with a warm smile while enthusiastically (and strangely) expressing its love for President Obama."
Since it's debut on Friday, Get Out has racked up $30.5 million dollars at the box office, according to Variety. Not too bad for a first-time film, Jordan.
*reads tweet— Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) February 26, 2017
*pinches self
*starts believing the hype
*head grows too big
*never makes another good movie
??? https://t.co/0fKAMepKI3
