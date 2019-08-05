Growing up, I would scan the horror section of Blockbuster to look for the most frightening flick available on video. These days, one does not have to peruse the shelves at the local video store for something that will have you sleeping with the lights on. The local video store is no more, and scary movies? Well, they're no longer the only frightening media out there.
Horror is now available in spades on the small screen. Netflix has a pretty epic collection of terrifying TV shows — selections perfect for spooky sleepovers and pre-Halloween binge-fests. Whether you're seeking a multi-part ghost story, a creepy sci-fi series, or something from the Ryan Murphy catalog, Netflix has your greatest fears covered.
Advertisement
Which scary series will you select? Here are a few of our favorites for hours upon hours of frights. You may not want to binge these shows alone, of course, so gather a few friends and start watching.
1 of 38
2 of 38
Advertisement
3 of 38
4 of 38
5 of 38
6 of 38
7 of 38
Advertisement
8 of 38
9 of 38
10 of 38
11 of 38
12 of 38
Advertisement
13 of 38
14 of 38
15 of 38
16 of 38
17 of 38
Advertisement
18 of 38
19 of 38
20 of 38
21 of 38
22 of 38
Advertisement
23 of 38
24 of 38
25 of 38
26 of 38
27 of 38
Advertisement
28 of 38
29 of 38
30 of 38
31 of 38
32 of 38
Advertisement
33 of 38
34 of 38
35 of 38
36 of 38
37 of 38
38 of 38
Advertisement