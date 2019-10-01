There Are So Many Halloween Movies On Hulu Right Now

It is now officially fall, and while Halloween is over a month away, we can make it spooky season every day by watching all the Halloween movies Hulu has to offer. The streaming site has an array of holiday-themed offerings for viewers that range from beloved, family friendly classics to super terrifying horror films.
There are currently a decent amount of Halloween-themed movies on Hulu, but the streaming service may add more as the holiday approaches. And, if you run out of options (say, because you start your spooky viewings while it's still September), there are also tons of Halloween episodes of TV shows you can watch on Hulu as well.
For instance, you can check out the classic "Slutty Pumpkin" episode of How I Met Your Mother (season 1, episode 6); Brooklyn Nine-Nine's "HalloVeen" (season 5, episode 4); "Halloween" from Buffy the Vampire Slayer (season 2, episode 6); or "The Halloween Scene" from Sabrina the Teenage Witch (season 5, episode 6) for some ghoulish good fun.
But if you're in a feature film mood, we've got you covered. Whether you want to be scared out of your wits or just enjoy some witchy and ghostly humor in a more light-hearted Halloween movie, Hulu has tons of options streaming now.