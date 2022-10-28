Growing up, I would scan the horror section of Blockbuster to look for the most frightening film available on video. These days, one does not have to peruse the shelves at the local video store for something that will have you sleeping with the lights on. The local video store is no more, and scary movies? Well, they're no longer the only frightening media out there.
Horror is now available in spades on the small screen. Netflix has a pretty epic collection of terrifying TV shows — selections perfect for spooky sleepovers and pre-Halloween binge-fests. Whether you're seeking a multi-part ghost story, a creepy sci-fi series, or something from the Ryan Murphy catalogue, Netflix has your greatest fears covered.
Which scary series will you select? Here are a few of our favourites for hours upon hours of frights. You may not want to binge these shows alone, of course, so gather a few friends and start watching.