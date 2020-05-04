Shows To Watch When You Need More Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy's empire spans not only genres, but also decades. To most, the showrunner is the brain behind beloved shows Glee, American Horror Story, and now Netflix's new Hollywood. However, the Ryan Murphy rolodex dates all the way back to 1999, meaning if you finished Hollywood this weekend like everyone else, you ostensibly have over 20 years of other Murphy shows to catch up on.
Ryan Murphy's empire spans not only genres, but also decades. To most of us, the showrunner is the brain behind beloved shows Glee, American Horror Story, and now Netflix's new Hollywood. However, the Ryan Murphy rolodex dates all the way back to 1999, meaning if you finished Hollywood this weekend like everyone else, you ostensibly have over 20 years of other Murphy shows to catch up on.
In 2018, Murphy signed a $300 million Netflix deal that went into effect after his longstanding contract with 20th Century Fox expired. The results of that deal are still in the works, including even more seasons of The Politician and new show Ratched starring Sarah Paulson. However, as much as we have to look forward to from the creator, we have just as much to catch up on. He currently has two shows airing on FOX and a few others that got overshadowed as he continued to drop hit after hit these past two decades.
Now, with all the time in the world ahead of you, you can finally catch up on the full repertoire of the TV mogul. Do you want a show about high school rivalry? Plastic surgery? Singing nerds? Bitchy sorority sisters? All with some kind of deadly twist? Your options are seemingly endless.
Ahead is every Ryan Murphy show — and where to binge it.