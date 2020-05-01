Hollywood Is Ryan Murphy’s Response To Years Of The Industry’s Homophobia

“I believe in that idea of, ‘If you see it, you can become it.’ I never grew up with any [Hollywood] representation,” he explains, noting that the gay characters he saw onscreen were often tortured, maimed, or killed. “If Rock Hudson had been out and successful when I was a child, I think many more people would have followed in his brave footsteps. I would not have had to fight so hard. I would not have felt the urgency to put those images and stories up on the screen.”