Hollywood Is Netflix’s Latest, Greatest Thirst Trap & Here’s Photo Evidence

However, Hollywood isn’t simply about telling you how horrible its titular city was in the late ‘40s (although it is often depicted as upsettingly horrible). Instead, the drama aims to question if a brighter global history could have existed if the movie-making system changed during such a critical moment. It is inevitable that viewers will be split on their reactions to the results, and both camps will be at least a little bit correct. Some will find this luxurious take on Hollywood self-indulgent, with a habit of casting a blind eye at all the painful steps towards equality made by real-life activists over the past eight decades. Others will enjoy wandering into the fantasy of Hollywood as much as they would like to slip into a hot bath with a cold cocktail and a long book to beat back the mounting terrors of the day.

