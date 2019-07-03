Who's Who In Peter's High School Class In Spider-Man: Far From Home

It's been a while since we've seen Peter Parker (Tom Holland) act like a regular high school kid. And by "a while," we mean it's been approximately one Infinity War, a world-wide dusting, five years, and one world-wide undusting since we've seen Peter Parker act like a regular high school kid. In Spider-Man: Far From Home, Peter and his classmates finally get a little break from all the tumult and turmoil — only to stumble their way into yet another city-razing superhero battle.
Along for the ride are a few of Peter's familiar cohorts — his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and the object of his affection, MJ (Zendaya), for starters — while others have moved on. (Good luck finding Laura Harrier's Liz or Hannibal Buress' Coach Wilson from Spider-Man: Homecoming.)
It's been five years for half of the world, so it's only natural that some teachers would have moved on, with others cycled in in their places. That five year gap also means there are some students who were kiddos when Spidey first disappeared, and are now high school seniors, which throws some new classmates into the mix for our boy wonder from Queens.
Here's who you should recognize and who might will rightfully be a little unfamiliar.
Remy Hii Plays Brad Davis
Brad is new to the pack, having grown up during the five years between Thanos' snap and the Hulk's un-snap in Endgame. He's a jock and someone Peter spends much of the movie being intimidated by — even superheroes get insecure, people!
Where you've seen him before: Hii is a classically trained Australian actor who many Aussies know from the long-running soap opera Neighbors. Stateside, you've probably seen him as Alistair Cheng in Crazy Rich Asians and Prince Jingim in Netflix's Marco Polo.
Angourie Rice Plays Betty Brant
Betty is the picture of a teacher's pet and A+ student. She's also an anchor for the morning news at Peter's high school and a good friend of Peter's Homecoming crush, Liz (Laura Harrier). In the comics, Betty Brant is the name of one of Peter Parker's girlfriends, but we're gonna assume that's not on the MCU table any time soon.
Where you've seen her before: Rice is also a returning actor from Homecoming, but more recently, you may have seen her as Ashley O's (Miley Cyrus) number one fan in Black Mirror's "Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too" and as Jane in Sophia Coppola's The Beguiled.
Martin Starr Plays Mr. Harrington
No relation to Stranger Things' Steve Harrington (that we know of), Starr's Spider-Man: Far From Home character is a bit of a buzzkill and a bit of a gullible Gus, which is just what you want in a character who accidentally takes a bunch of teens on a doomed trip to Europe.
Where you've seen him before: Starr generally plays much cantankerous characters, so you'll be forgiven for not recognizing him. He's better known as Gilfoyle on Silicon Valley, Roman on Party Down, and Bill Haverchuck from Freaks and Geeks.
Zendaya Plays MJ
Come on, you know MJ — the mysterious, aloof object of Peter Parker's affection! She gets more time to become a full character (and a Very Cool Teen™) in Far From Home — a completely necessary change after her too-brief appearance in Homecoming.
Where you've seen her before: Do we really have to explain who Zendaya is? She's a fashion icon, former Disney kid, accomplished pop artist, and she starred in the wildly successful musical The Greatest Showman alongside Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman. Currently, she's also on HBO's Euphoria.
Jacob Batalon Plays Ned
If Peter Parker is the heart of the Spider-Man franchise, Ned is the soul. He's also the funny one and Peter's best friend. He knows that Peter is actually Spider-Man and his teary reunion with Peter in Endgame was one of the best moments of that entire movie.
Where you've seen him before: Batalon's career pretty much started with his role in Spider-Man: Homecoming. But after Far From Home, he's slated to star alongside Kiernan Shipka in John Green's Let It Snow.
Tony Revolori Plays Flash Thompson
Ah, Flash. Spider-Man's biggest fan... who has no idea that when he's harassing Peter Parker, he's actually harassing his hero. Flash is also one of the wealthier kids at Peter's school, so he tends to throw that fact around. A lot.
Where you've seen him before: Revelori returns to the franchise after showing up in Spider-Man: Homecoming, but he's Zero in The Grand Budapest Hotel and Jib from the critically beloved indie film, Dope.
J.B. Smoove Plays Mr. Dell
If Mr. Harrington is gullible, Mr. Dell is — how do we put this lightly — even more of a problem. He's asleep for much of the trip, spends a great portion of his screen time researching witches, and is almost no help at all.
Where you've seen him before: As an actor, he's most well-known for roles like Leon on Curb Your Enthusiasm and character roles in comedies like Hall Pass and Date Night. He's also a seasoned stand-up comedian.
