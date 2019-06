Watch Gwyneth Paltrow Literally Realize She Was In Spider-Man: Homecoming

Put down the orange Gwyneth! The banter comes to a halt as Favreau tries to explain to Paltrow that some of the scenes they filmed together weren’t just for Avengers. “No you were in Spider-Man also,” responds Favreau. You can see Paltrow frantically searching his face to see if he’s joking. Favreau summarizes the scene in question. “Remember Spider-Man in the end and Tom Holland’s there, and you’re going to walk out and do a press conference?” he said. All of a sudden it all comes back to Paltrow. Surely, filming a scene with Tom Holland would be unforgettable. Just us? Okay. Anyway, it appears that Paltrow didn’t know which film that scene was intended for and assumed it was all for Avengers . To be fair, she only appears at the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming so she could have easily filmed that while working on another Marvel movie.