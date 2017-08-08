Anyone who's seen Spider-Man: Homecoming knows that Tom Holland and Zendaya are ridiculously cute together. But even if their on-screen personas as Peter Parker and MJ eventually date, they've made it clear that they aren't dating IRL. In her cover story for Variety Zendaya looks back on the early days of their relationship and their recent paparazzi car chase.
Before she was cast in the latest movie in Avengers franchise, Zendaya had to perform a chemistry test with Holland. She thought it went well, but later found out that Holland found it a little awkward.
"He says when we first met it was super awkward because he went for a handshake and I went for a hug,” she recalls. “But I don’t remember that. I thought it was cool.”
The only real worry for Zendaya was her height. She stands at 5'10" and Holland at 5'8", when she's in heels, that difference gets a lot wider.
“I was worried because he’s so much shorter than me,” she says. “I was like, ‘Damn it! It’s going to be weird because I’m super tall.’ But then we ended up doing the audition sitting. So that was good.”
And, clearly, it all worked out. The two get along so well that there were dating rumors flying around the second their movie premiered. Both actors have shut those claims down, but it hasn't stopped paparazzi from doing what they do best: invading celebrities' privacy.
“We tried to do this whole maneuver,” says Zendaya, who posted it all on Snapchat. “This guy was being super dangerous, driving through a busy intersection, doing a U-turn, driving on the side of the freeway to catch up to us — the side where you’re not supposed to drive because there’s no lane. I was like, ‘This is nuts.’”
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the process. Nice to have our weekly reminder to let celebrities live their lives in peace, though.
We won't see Tom Holland and Zendaya on the big screen together for quite some time, but Zendaya will be in The Greatest Showman, a musical starring Hugh Jackman, this winter.
