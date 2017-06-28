This Video Of Zendaya Is Proof She Is A Hair Color Chameleon

Aside from being a serious triple threat actress/singer/dancer and generally one of the most influential “ones to watch” in Hollywood right now, Zendaya’s third greatest strength is her willingness to wear all of the hairstyles one could possibly dream of. A pixie, a mullet, locs, choppy bangs, all-natural — the star has done it all, and pulled each one off with aplomb. But seeing her with pink hair? Now, that’s something new — even for her.
The cotton-candy bouffant is strictly for her role in The Greatest Showman, and the big reveal was in the first trailer for the film, so it’s not technically a total hair makeover for the star. But considering it’s also one of the first times she’s been spotted in a hair color that’s more than a few shades off from her natural brunette, the difference is still worth noting — and, naturally, it’s also worth noting that the unconventional shade looks great on her. So great, in fact, that we almost forgot she spends a significant portion of the trailer flying on a damn trapeze.
Advertisement
You’ll be able to see much more of Zendaya — and, perhaps more importantly, that amazing pink ‘do — when the musical drama, starring Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams, hits theaters at the end of the year. But that’s not all: Zac Efron plays Zendaya’s love interest in the film, which tells the biographical story of P.T. Barnum, and the perfect pairing already has people talking. If you just can’t wait to see the star canoodling with the artist formerly known as Troy Bolton, then Christmas couldn’t possibly come soon enough.
Advertisement