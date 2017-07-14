It looks like these Marvel stars aren't dating after all. Despite multiple sources claiming that the Spider-Man: Homecoming actors were a secret item, both Zendaya and Holland denied a romantic relationship on Twitter.
"Wait wait...my favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996???," tweeted Zendaya to her co-star.
"@Zendaya Does the press tour count," joked Holland right back.
At least these two are being good sports about the whole thing!
This article was originally published at 6:10 p.m.
What would a great summer blockbuster be without a little behind-the-scenes romance? Spider-Man: Homecoming is already a smash hit with critics and audiences alike, but now it has one more thing for fans to get hyped over. According to People, Spider-Man: Homecoming stars Zendaya and Tom Holland are reportedly dating in real life, and should it be true, it's the cutest thing for a multitude of reasons.
Reason number one? Zendaya and Holland's iconic characters. Holland plays Peter Parker in the new Marvel venture, who has eyes for Liz (Laura Harrier). While that's his initial love interest, it seems Zendaya's character Michelle will eventually win his heart. That's because, at the end of the movie, Michelle reveals that all of her friends call her M.J. — a.k.a., the nickname for Mary Jane Watson, Peter's endgame love interest in the comics. Get it?!?
While we don't need the actors who play these iconic roles to be dating offscreen, it wouldn't be the first time it happened. Tobey Maguire, who played Peter in Sam Raimi's iteration of the franchise, dated Kirsten Dunst, who portrayed Mary Jane. Emma Stone, who played Peter's other girlfriend Gwen Stacy in The Amazing Spider-Man and its sequel, dated Andrew Garfield, who played Spidey.
A source for People gave some more details on the pair's new(ish) relationship:
"They started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man," explained the source. "They’ve been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they’ve gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."
Life is imitating art here, and I'm totally, 100% here for it.
We've reached out to Holland and Zendaya's reps and will include an update should they comment.
