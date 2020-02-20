Darren Criss & Ryan Murphy Are Teaming Up Again For New Netflix Show Hollywood

I can only assume Ryan Murphy doesn't sleep and that's how he has the time to keep churning out addicting TV shows, and now Darren Criss may just be following in those fatigued footsteps. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story star has joined Murphy's upcoming new Netflix series Hollywood along with The Politician's David Corenswet and Broadway star Jeremy Pope. The series is slated to premiere on Netflix May 1.
First announced by the creator last February, the series is "a love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown," according to his Instagram post, and will follow a cast of actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to break into the industry while overcoming prejudices that come with race, gender, and sexuality.
Samara Weaving, Laura Harrier, Jim Parsons, Dylan McDermott, Holland Taylor, Patti LuPone, Jake Picking, and Joe Mantello are also attached to Hollywood as series regulars, some of whom you'll recognize from Murphy's usual cabinet of actors.
In 2018, Murphy signed a five-year, $300 million dollar deal with Netflix to create more of his signature shows. The Politician was the first to land on the streaming service, and a One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel, Ratched is still in the ether.
Criss won an Emmy for his portrayal of Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace, and will also appear alongside John Stamos in the upcoming Quibi show Royalties. If Hollywood is anything like Criss's past Murphy work, his character will either sing or commit cold-blooded murder. Hey, why not both?
