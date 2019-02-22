Rachel Berry is going to love this one.
According to an Instagram from the Glee and American Horror Story creator, Ryan Murphy is working on a new series for Netflix that sounds like a love letter to old Hollywood.
In 2018, Murphy signed a five-year, $300 million dollar deal with Netflix to create shows. With upcoming One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest prequel, Ratched, and musical comedy The Politician on their way, Murphy is already readying another project, titled simply Hollywood.
"Hollywood — my new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan — begins principal photography this summer," Murphy wrote. "A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn’t be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together."
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
“Hollywood” — my new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan — begins principal photography this summer. A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn’t be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together. More to come…
So far it's unclear if this upcoming show will be set sometime within the so-called Golden Age of Hollywood (typically the window between the first feature-length silent film in 1915 to the collapse of the studio system in the '60s) or if it will pay homage to it in a different way.
The Golden Age is undoubtedly having a moment, albeit with a modern twist: The original A Star Is Born hit theaters in 1937 and got its third movie makeover with Bradley Cooper's 2018 version of the tale. 2016's La La Land was set in modern day but played homage to the many films created under this era, specifically movie musicals.
As for where you can see more of Murphy's work outside of Netflix? New seasons of Pose and American Horror Story are still coming to FX.
Advertisement