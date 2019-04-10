Another year, another season of American Horror Story. Ryan Murphy’s FX anthology series is heading into its ninth installment, and we finally have some deets as to what it will be about.
Thanks to a video posted to Murphy's Instagram, we now know the series is subtitled 1984. The new teaser trailer for the show reveals a woman running through the woods, seemingly pursued by a knife-wielding killer. It certainly looks like American Horror Story: 1984 will be an homage to the iconic slasher flicks of the '80s, such as Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street, in which case: Bring. It. On.
If there’s one thing that American Horror Story loves, it’s building suspense — and by teasing out just enough details of the show's new theme, the series is doing exactly that. Another thing the show adores? Bringing together familiar American Horror Story favorites with brand-new faces.
This year, Murphy and company will once again unite already-established fan favorites with soon-to-be faves. (Cody Fern only joined the universe in season 8, and he's already beloved. Who doesn’t love the well-coiffed Antichrist?)
While we’re awaiting more details on what horror AHS will gift us with in 2019, click through to read about who we can see onscreen...and who is sitting this season out.
Who's Out: Evan Peters
For the first time ever, Evan Peters will not star on American Horror Story. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet at WonderCon, the actor said he was going to "sit a season out." Fingers crossed he heads back to the horror show for season 10.
Who's In: Gus Kenworthy
Surprise! The Olympian skier is heading to the small screen. Per Murphy's Instagram post:
"That special moment when you realize you have an Olympic medal AND will be playing Emma Roberts’ boyfriend on American Horror Story Season 9," the showrunner teased, sharing a photo of Kenworthy.
The athlete previously played himself on The Real O'Neals and portrayed a skier in Sharknado 5.
Who's In: Emma Roberts
Madison Montgomery, is that you? According to Murphy's Instagram post, Roberts will play the girlfriend of newcomer Kenworthy's character. Whether she'll portray someone new or one of her former characters is unclear.
Who's In: Sarah Paulson
Though it's not confirmed just yet that Paulson will return to her AHS roots, she is one of the only actors who has appeared in all eight previous seasons. She also told The Hollywood Reporter that she's pretty eager to continue with the horror series.
"I've made the joke before that I want to be doing this show until I'm 95. That they're going to have to drag me out of there kicking and screaming. That being said, I have no idea what Ryan's plans are for me," the Ocean's 8 actress said. "So I don't know what his plans are for me as it pertains to Horror Story, but there will be crawl marks on the walls from them trying to drag me out if they ever ask me to go."
