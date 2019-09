Though it's not confirmed just yet that Paulson will return to her AHS roots, she is one of the only actors who has appeared in all eight previous seasons. She also told The Hollywood Reporter that she's pretty eager to continue with the horror series."I've made the joke before that I want to be doing this show until I'm 95. That they're going to have to drag me out of there kicking and screaming. That being said, I have no idea what Ryan's plans are for me," the Ocean's 8 actress said. "So I don't know what his plans are for me as it pertains to Horror Story, but there will be crawl marks on the walls from them trying to drag me out if they ever ask me to go."