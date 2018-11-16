American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy does not need to eat or sleep: He subsists solely on making television shows. Lucky us, because his next upcoming project features three of your favorite people.
In a new Instagram posted on Thursday, Murphy — fresh off the heels of the American Horror Story: Apocalypse finale — posted a photo of former American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace co-stars and Murphy TV regulars.
The three men in the pic are Cody Fern (the AHS Antichrist himself), Finn Wittrock (of AHS: Freak Show before Versace) and Darren Criss (Glee's beloved Blaine, who became not-so-beloved Andrew Cunanan from American Crime Story).
What is this Unholy Trinity doing all together, for the first time since the trio appeared on ACS? Murphy clued us in with the Instagram caption:
"Cooking up something good for these three," the father of the FX mini series teased.
What this "something good" could be is a total question mark, though there are a few options. Given Fern's very popular turn on American Horror Story, it's possible that Murphy will bring him back for another round — the show was renewed through season 10, after all. Both Wittrock and Criss boast AHS credits as well (Criss was a hipster on Hotel) so it seems fitting that the trio could return for the next installment of this particular FX anthology.
Fans were thrilled, per the comments section of Murphy's Instagram.
"CODY FERN RETURNING! PEACE HAS SPREAD ACROSS THE LANDS, MY SKIN IS CLEAR AND MY DEPRESSION IS CURED," one wrote.
"Whatever it is," added another, "I will be watching."
One did not mince words:
"THIS IS EVERYTHING I WANT IN THE WORLD I'M FUCKING CRYING BLESS YOUR SOUL RYAN MURPHY."
Stayed tuned: It's only good things when these three unite, even if it is for a horror show.
