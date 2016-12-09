Fall



51. Aw, looks like these two have been apart for a while. That's what happens when one is writing a one-woman show in L.A. and the other is busy bringing revamped keyboard jazz to the masses.



52. He surprised her with dinner! Bae is so thoughtful.



53. Uh oh, looks like Ryan's going to be on tour for a while. This is a guilt dinner! For shame.



54. Emma, don't be like that, he just found his groove!



55. "Maybe you just liked me when I was on my ass, because it made you feel better about yourself." OUCH, RYAN. MY FEELINGS.



56. Things are not going to get better, I know it.



57. I bet you a $100 that Emma's show is a flop.



58. No, John Legend, the photo shoot at 7 is not okay. Ryan has to go to Emma's play, which opens TONIGHT.



59. Oh my God, he didn't go. He went to the photo shoot to wear oversized glasses and bite his lip like the asshole that he is.



60. MY HEART.



61. Honestly, good for you, girl. You should be with someone who comes to your plays, claps, hollers, and buys you freakin' flowers afterwards. Ryan totally deserves to be broken up with.



62. Oh, but don't go home to your parents' house in the middle of the desert. That's not productive.



63. Dude, I know you want your girl back, but honking in a residential street like that is not going to do it.



64. Emma got a callback! Finally. Her life was getting too depressing.



65. YOU BETTER GO TO THAT AUDITION.



66. Oh good, she showed up.



67. Is she supposed to break out in song like that? That's not how I usually respond to, "Tell us a story."



68. Oh no, the breakup scene. I can't.



69. Somehow, this is even worse. They know they're in love, but not on the same page.



70. "I'm always gonna love you." Excuse me while I sob quietly in the corner.