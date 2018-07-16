Zoey Deutch & Netflix Are Getting Serious

Netflix and Zoey Deutch are a perfect match.
According to Variety, the star of Netflix's workplace romantic comedy Set It Up has a new series regular gig on a streaming show. Per the report, Deutch has joined the cast of Netflix's The Politician, an upcoming Ryan Murphy-created musical dramedy starring Pitch Perfect's Ben Platt.
Deutch's new role in the highly-anticipated series marks her first major TV gig since 2011's short-lived CW series Ringer. Previously, Deutch appeared on shows like mom Lea Thompson's Freeform series Switched at Birth and The Suite Life on Deck.
Deutch's blend of heart and snark recently endeared audiences to her in films like dark comedy Flower and The Year of Spectacular Men, the latter of which she co-produced. It was only a matter of time before she was granted a part in Murphy's ($300 million dollar) Netflix deal, especially since Deutch has proved she's capable of getting in everyone's Netflix queue. (Did anyone not watch Set It Up? Because I watched it... a lot.)
Advertisement
According to Variety, The Politician will focus on a wealthy politician from Santa Barbara (Platt). Deutch's role is not yet known, but let's hope she'll sing: The show will reportedly have at least one musical number per episode. (So, not quite Glee, but close enough?)
Per the report, Deutch will be joined by actors Lucy Boynton, Laura Dreyfuss and Rahne Jones in addition to the soon-to-be titular politician Platt. Those roles are also being kept under wraps.
Deutch will appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, perhaps to spill more deets on her upcoming Netflix series. Or, maybe, just to confirm the news we can't wait to hear: That Set It Up 2 is officially in the works. After all, if Deutch and Netflix are in a long-term relationship, we're going to need this sequel ASAP.
Advertisement