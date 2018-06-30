Good news for diehard fans of Netflix’s Set It Up — you may no longer have to spend your weekends re-watching Harper (Zoey Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) try to set up their bosses on a loop. (Not that I, personally, would know anything about doing that.) According to the film’s director, writer, and at least one Netflix executive, there could be a sequel to the romantic comedy sleeper hit on the way.
Netflix hasn’t offered a sequel to the Set It Up team yet, but Matt Brodlie, director of original film at Netflix, told Variety that it’s not out of the question.
“The success that we’ve seen with When We First Met and then Kissing Booth and then this, it’s clear that people are hungry for this genre and enjoy watching it,” he told Variety. “They’re all chugging along in a great way — so we’re looking for more, certainly.”
"Katie's already come up with the idea. She already has a plan. We were joking about it on set," Scanlon told E! News. "We really like these characters!"
There is, however, a bit of friction as to what the sequel might actually entail. Scanlon said that Silberman thinks that the next film should center around Harper and Charlie setting up their friends at a wedding, but Scanlon wants the film to focus more on Kirsten (Lucy Liu), Harper’s demanding, dynamic sports journalist boss.
“To me what would be interesting to see is Kirsten, where does she go next? The character Rick has clearly opened a door or her and made her realize, 'I'm worthy of a personal life and I deserve this,'” Scanlon told E! News. “I'd love to see where that goes. Honestly, it’s the Kirsten character that I would want to explore. There's a world out there that you would want to explore. It'd be interesting to see where it goes.”
I, for one, would love to see Tituss Burgess’ “Creepy Tim” get the Harper-Charlie meet cute special — but, as long as there is a sequel, I won’t be picky.
