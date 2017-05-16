There's a lot to love about The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Its theme song declares that "females are strong as hell." (Truth.) Kimmy, played by funny girl Ellie Kemper, is a kidnapping survivor who uses her optimism to empower herself and others. However, as much as it's easy to adore all the characters on Kimmy Schmidt (including creator Tina Fey's own troubled psychologist), there's one who has a special place in any fan's heart: Tituss Burgess' Titus Andromedon.
When we first meet Titus, he's a Times Square "performer" in an unlicensed Iron Man costume with dreams of stardom. While Titus never quite achieves his Broadway dreams, he certainly never stops trying. Thank god for that, as some of the most hilarious moments on the Netflix series involve Titus' theatrics.
Whether he's auditioning for an ill-fated Spider-Man musical, donning a werewolf costume for his dinner theater gig, or filming his own, err, "music" video, Titus' life is like yet another remake of A Star Is Born — just, you know, with the "star" part being a long ways off. Click through to check out the best moments from Titus' time reaching for his dreams.