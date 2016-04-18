Kimmy Schmidt lives in her own world. It's a cross between middle school, the year 1999, and present-day New York. Mix in the fact that she was held hostage by an insane (if handsome) preacher for 15 years, and you have what can only be described as a unique worldview — and the vocabulary to go with it.
Whether she's using outdated slang or just plain confusing phrases (hash brown, no filter), Kimmy's vocab is a delightful mess. And since season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is now streaming on Netflix, it's time for a refresher. Ahead, 10 Kimmyisms from season 1 — you might as well learn them now. There will be plenty more in season 2.
Whether she's using outdated slang or just plain confusing phrases (hash brown, no filter), Kimmy's vocab is a delightful mess. And since season 2 of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is now streaming on Netflix, it's time for a refresher. Ahead, 10 Kimmyisms from season 1 — you might as well learn them now. There will be plenty more in season 2.
Paid for by Netflix.