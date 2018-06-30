Set It Up…Again? Netflix Teased A Sequel & We Already Can’t Wait

“To me what would be interesting to see is Kirsten, where does she go next? The character Rick has clearly opened a door or her and made her realise, 'I'm worthy of a personal life and I deserve this,'” Scanlon told E! News. “I'd love to see where that goes. Honestly, it’s the Kirsten character that I would want to explore. There's a world out there that you would want to explore. It'd be interesting to see where it goes.”