Netflix's new romantic comedy, Set It Up, may just mark the beginning of the romcom renaissance — but that's not what this post is about. I, like most of my peers, watched the Zoey Deutch-led film over the weekend, but got too hung up on one particular scene that I need to get to the bottom of.
In a scene that Decider has deemed "an all-time rom-com classic," Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) ditch a party to grab a pizza and eat it in his bedroom. It's the moment when the two first realize they have feelings for each other, even if they won't say it, and it's also relatable for anyone who's been drunk and suddenly needed to eat an entire pizza right that second. But here's the thing: that pizza looks disgusting.
I get that beggars can't be choosers, but the unappetizing nature of this particular pizza is particularly egregious because of just how good Charlie and Harper say it looks.
"I wanna fuck this pizza," Charlie says, in an exchange that Netflix has already turned into a meme.
"I get it," Harper replies. "You should never say that to anyone else. But I get it."
I'm sorry, what pizza does Charlie want to fuck? This pizza?
This flat piece of cardboard pizza?
Not to pizza slut-shame, but I have higher standards. For instance: This pizza? Extremely fuckable.
Look at this steamy slice:
SWIPE RIGHT, SWIPE RIGHT, SWIPE RIGHT:
Listen, to each their own, but if you're going to center a whole scene about how delicious, perfect, amazing, and yes, fuckable, a pizza is, you're going to have to do a little better than this:
hey quick question do you, like Charlie, want to fuck this pizza from Set It Up? THIS pizza? pic.twitter.com/Of4W4L6ZlN— Kate Lindsay (@kathrynfiona) June 18, 2018
