Tell me about how you initially got involved in Everybody Wants Some!!.

"I was shooting in Boston and I got a request to do a self-tape, so I put myself on tape. So far this is a very exciting story. [Laughs.] And then I was asked to fly out to Austin, and I only had a few hours. So I landed and I met Rick — Richard Linklater — at a restaurant and had lunch with him. And then he drove me to my own audition with him.



"And then I met with Blake Jenner. We had this meeting with Blake and Rick, and just discussed art and life and the film and characters. At the end of it, Rick handed me a stack of five CDs and I left. I remember looking at the CDs in the car ride to the airport thinking, one, what a sweet consolation prize. And two, where am I going to be able to play these?! My laptop doesn't even have a disk drive anymore. But it ended up being music to listen to [while we were] shooting."



The music really helped you get in the right headspace for the film?

"Definitely. I think music was such an important factor and vital element of that culture. It wasn’t really ‘80s music, though. It was more '70s music because the movie specifically took place in September of 1980. Rick likes to say that the '80s we think of nowadays in 2016 didn't really start until '82."