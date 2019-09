2016 might finally be the year Zoey Deutch can convince her friends that she does, in fact, work for a living. The actress has been out of town filming on location nonstop for the past two-and-a-half years, but her best friends in Los Angeles were starting to wonder if she was fabricating the whole acting career thing. "I literally had to sit down with a couple of my friends who thought I was ignoring them," says Deutch, 21. "They’re like, ‘Well, where are these things that you’re working on? Nothing of yours has come out. Are you lying to us? Are you disappearing into the dark of night and not calling us back?’" She continues, "And now they’re like, 'Oh, now we get it! It’s all coming out right now.'"It sure is. Though Deutch grew up in the business (her mom is actress Lea Thompson and dad is Pretty in Pink director Howard Deutch) this year she's making a grand Hollywood entrance with a series of projects of her own. First up is Everybody Wants Some!!, the laid-back look at a college baseball team in 1980s Texas (currently in theaters) that director Richard Linklater has described as a "spiritual sequel" to his 1993 classic Dazed and Confused. The lone gal in a sea of bros, Deutch plays the exuberant, outgoing woman who attracts the attention of Blake Jenner's character.Deutch also just wrapped filming on Why Him?, a comedy starring Bryan Cranston as her overprotective father and James Franco as what she calls her "well-meaning but very socially awkward billionaire boyfriend." She will also be at New York City's Tribeca Film Festival next week for the premiere of Vincent-N-Roxxy, a crime thriller with Emile Hirsch, Zoe Kravitz, and Kid Cudi, in which she plays Kate, a character who's "not quite trailer trash. She’s more of a trailer flower," the actress explains. And later this year, we'll see Deutch in The Year Of Spectacular Men, an indie film written by her sister Madelyn and directed by their mom. “The whole project is as grassroots and personal as you can get," Deutch explains.And finally, just last month, it was announced that Deutch will be starring opposite Nicholas Hoult in the J.D. Salinger biopic Rebel In The Rye, in which she'll play Oona O'Neil, the woman who dated Salinger before later marrying Charlie Chaplin.We rang up the busy actress to chat about the big year ahead.