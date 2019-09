Is This The Most Controversial Scene In Set It Up? An Investigation

In a scene that Decider has deemed " an all-time rom-com classic ," Harper (Deutch) and Charlie (Glen Powell) ditch a party to grab a pizza and eat it in his bedroom. It's the moment when the two first realise they have feelings for each other, even if they won't say it, and it's also relatable for anyone who's been drunk and suddenly needed to eat an entire pizza right that second. But here's the thing: that pizza looks disgusting.