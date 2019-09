Even after all that work, Liu appears to be happy with the result. She posted a photo to Instagram with the caption (and appropriate Missy Elliot quote), "Flip it and reverse it." But how did she do a 180 on her hair without damaging it beyond repair? Hunter told TODAY that she avoided the breakage that often comes with going blonde so quickly with the salon's own hair lightening powder, Whittemore House Hair Paint. The special tonic marries the benefits of Olaplex mixed with peroxide and was instrumental in keeping Liu's hair long and shiny — just the way she likes it.