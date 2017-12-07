The Kardashians love their hair extensions. In fact, a lot people might be surprised to find out that most members of the family (including the Jenner sisters) have hair that is much shorter in real life than what you see on TV — but not Kim Kardashian West. Until now.
Earlier this week, KKW took to Snapchat to show off a fresh new lob in all its shiny glory after months of rocking long, platinum ends. (Seriously, how is her hair is alway so shiny?) And we don't hate it one bit. The cut is one almost every celebrity is opting to rock this season — including the royal family — which is only proving the point that a bob can flatter everyone.
Per her Snapchat, it seems as though Kardashian West's fresh length is courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, who removed her extensions and trimmed up her ends in a sharp edge shape. The style, which has been sweeping Hollywood as of late, is often referred to as a sci-fi cut.
Ever since going full-on platinum — for real this time — Kardashian West has kept her styling fairly simple with beachy waves. But the slicker look she showcased at a holiday party on December 4 is a familiar one for the 37-year-old. When she first chopped her hair to a lob last spring, she and celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin convinced everyone to dust off their flat irons after months of hibernation with the super-straight style. Now, it looks like the look is back in full force. That's not to say that Kardashian West isn't also making a convincing case for alarmingly dark roots — talk about #TBT.
