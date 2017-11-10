Kourtney Kardashian Just Chopped Her Hair Off — & She Looks SO Different

Since the very early days of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian has made it clear that being the oldest, and therefore wisest, of the three sisters (five, if you’re counting Kendall and Kylie Jenner — and of course you are) is a role she takes seriously. Someone has to be the level-headed foil for Kim and Khloé’s endless antics, after all... and it's definitely not going to be Mama Kris, who's almost as bad as they are at staying out of trouble.
Ten years, three kids, and 200 (!) episodes later, Kardashian hasn’t changed a bit: Not only is she still seemingly the most sensible and the most likely to not find herself in the eye of the tabloid-headline storm, but she’s also remained consistent in her down-to-earth beauty choices. With her long, straight hair and natural, minimalist makeup, Kourtney is the Kardashian you can rely on — which is why this major hair makeover is one thing we did not see coming.
The reality TV star shared a classic mirror selfie to her Instagram today, and it’s a credit to how significant of a change the choppy shoulder-length bob actually is that it’s the first thing we noticed in the photo — before the crop top, the toilet paper dispenser, and the phone case. “Don’t worry, I ordered a new phone case last night,” she captioned the picture. We definitely were not worried — because when your new 'do looks that good, who cares if the back of your iPhone is covered in pictures of your sister’s iconic cryface?
