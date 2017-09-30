You Won't Believe How Little Kourtney Kardashian Has Changed In 10 Years

The Kardashian sisters aren't just known for their maximalist beauty routines — they've made entire careers out of them. Kim's got her contouring line, Khloe documents her near-daily hair changes on her blog, and don't even get us started on their half-sister Kylie...
But there's one Kardashian who's carved her own path — and hasn't veered from it even when everyone and their mom started selling lip kits and Sugar Bear gummies. Kourtney, a staunch health nut, has positioned herself as a wellness expert and holistic beauty queen. And you kind of want to believe her, considering that after 10 years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she still looks exactly the same as she did on that very first episode.
In that time, the mom of three has stuck to a low-key hair and makeup look, too — and it's noticeably different than her sisters' glam routines. Ahead, 14 looks from the past decade that prove exactly why Kourtney is (and always will be) the organic, non-GMO, non-toxic, locally-sourced Kardashian kween of minimalist beauty.