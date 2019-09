You Won't Believe How Little Kourtney Kardashian Has Changed In 10 Years

But there's one Kardashian who's carved her own path — and hasn't veered from it even when everyone and their mum started selling lip kits and Sugar Bear gummies . Kourtney, a staunch health nut, has positioned herself as a wellness expert and holistic beauty queen. And you kind of want to believe her, considering that after 10 years of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, she still looks exactly the same as she did on that very first episode.