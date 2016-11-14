If I had to pick a Kardashian favorite, Kourtney would likely be it. The 37-year-old mother of three isn't just the funniest of the bunch (shout-out to this collection of one-liners), but she's also one of the most outspoken when it comes to paying close attention to what we're putting in — and on — our bodies.
Read: She's an advocate for an organic, gluten-free, dairy-free diet (and credits the glow of her skin to just that), and she pays the same care and attention to her beauty routine as she does to her health. In fact, she swears by Manuka Doctor honey, for which she's now a brand ambassador. Naturally, when presented with an opportunity to sit down with her to get all of her skin tips and tricks, we jumped at the chance.
Ahead, she opens up about her skin secrets (including the homemade "pudding" she eats every morning for better skin), her must-have products, and the one tip her youngest sis, Kylie Jenner, taught her about putting on makeup. Like I said, if it's coming from Kourtney, it's got to be good.
