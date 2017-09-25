It's been 10 years since Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired on TV. This week, we examine how the world's most famous family has entertained us, angered us, and made an indisputable impact on our culture.
For most of us, the news that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant was a total bombshell. However, hindsight is 20/20, and now that we know (or at least, are pretty sure) the 20-year-old is expecting a baby in February, it's hard to believe we totally missed some of the obvious hints the reality star was dropping on social media and beyond.
Of course, it's no secret that she wanted kids. "It’s so fun being an aunt," she told Teen Vogue in 2015. "When I look to the far future and decide to have kids, I need to have a million girls. Ten years from now — in 2025 — I hope I have a kid."
Then, back in July, she once again professed her desire for a family on her spinoff reality series, Life Of Kylie.
"Who doesn’t want kids?" she asked. "My dogs feel like my little kids" She added in a later episode that "What I really want is to live on a farm and have chickens and raise a family."
Most of the talk has been hypothetical, but as far as her actual pregnancy goes, the Lip Kit mogul has expertly used social media to hide clues about her upcoming bundle of joy, sometimes in plain sight. Whether it's a sneakily-angled Instagram pic or a small detail in her reality show, the hints ahead prove that we totally should have seen this coming.